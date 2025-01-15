Precious Marian crown of gold stolen from St. John the Evangelist, historic Catholic church in Center City Philadelphia: ‘Just bring it back’

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia parish is in shock following the brazen theft of an historic golden crown from a beloved statue of Mary.

An intruder smashed a stained-glass window at St. John the Evangelist Church in downtown Philadelphia just after 1 a.m. Jan. 11, and in mere moments stole a custom-made crown of gold and jewels from a large marble figure of Mary flanking the altar of the parish’s upper church.

The thief, an unidentified male who was captured on security camera video, appeared to have fled in a Mitsubishi vehicle afterward — and he worked quickly, said the church’s pastor, Capuchin Franciscan Father Thomas Betz.

“It was seven minutes from the time he climbed the first fence in … and climbed that fence again” after the heist, Father Betz told OSV News. “That’s really a quick, very targeted thing. He knew exactly what he came for.”

Father Betz also said he was “impressed with how hard” the Philadelphia Police Department is working to track down the suspect, describing their efforts as “diligent.”

“They really seem to be taking this very seriously,” he said. “They really want to find that crown.”

Father Betz said that he was “learning how valuable” the crown actually is, “both as an artifact of faith and as a magnificent piece of jewelry.”

While final calculations as to its market value won’t be reached until an insurance adjuster reviews the claim, local media reports indicated that the crown was worth some $30,000.

But it’s difficult to affix a price to the historic and spiritual value of the piece, said St. John’s parish historian and archivist, Anne Kirkwood.

Kirkwood told OSV News that both the crown and the statue it adorned were labors of love.

The statue, made of Italian marble, was commissioned by a parishioner and paid for by fellow parishioners, and was installed in 1855, just a year after Pope Pius IX proclaimed the dogma of the Immaculate Conception.

Following an “absolutely terrible fire” in the spring of 1899, the statue was “the only thing that survived,” with the flames devastating “the whole interior of the church” and leaving only the exterior stonework standing, Kirkwood said.

“It took two years to rebuild the church,” she told OSV News. “And during that period, all the parishioners got together and collected their gold, jewels, heirlooms, gold coins, cuff links, necklaces, gemstones.”

James E. Caldwell and Company melted the gold and fashioned the crown, inset with the donated jewels, said Hardwood, adding that around the year 1900, the statue was crowned.

“It was set on the head of the Blessed Mother in gratitude that she had survived (the fire), and also in gratitude for the rebuilding and reopening of this church,” Harwood said.

She also noted that the statue is “a very beloved presence among us,” with “so many parishioners who line up to light candles and say prayers after Mass” in front of the image.

Liz Bueding, a longtime St. John parishioner, told OSV News the theft stunned and saddened her.

“I can’t imagine that anyone would do something like that, but the world is changing,” she lamented.

At the same time, Bueding said she believed the thief was strictly interested in the crown, and “wasn’t there to deface the church.”

In a statement provided to OSV News Jan. 13, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said “this incident evokes sadness on behalf of Catholics because of our love for our mother Mary,” adding that it stands “in solidarity” with bereaved parishioners.

“We call to mind the sacrifice of four firefighters who died combatting the blaze that destroyed St. John’s in 1899,” said the archdiocese. “Its rededication inspired parishioners to donate the crown and its jewels as a lasting sign of hope and protection of Mary. May St. John the Evangelist and all the saints intercede with our Lord to comfort parishioners and bring justice to the community.”

Asked by OSV News what he would tell the thief, Father Betz simply said, “Just bring it (the crown) back. And change your life.”

