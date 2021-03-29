Our Lenten Journey, March 29, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Monday, March 29

So much of what we see on social media is negative. Today’s Deed: When you are on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, share a positive thought — maybe an uplifting quote or meme – or compliment someone you care about. Do your part to spread positivity and joy.

Readings for March 29 – Click here.