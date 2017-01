It sounds like a Christmas list — a new rectory for St. John the Apostle Parish in Milford, a renovated parish hall for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Bear, an air conditioning system for St. Bernadette in Harrington.

However, those renovation and building projects and others in process throughout the diocese are being delivered without Santa’s help.

The funds to improve and maintain parish properties are from diocesan parishioners’ own generosity to the Sustaining Hope for the Future capital campaign for $28 million that began in 2013.

