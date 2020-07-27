A personal perspective on racial injustice: Moises Sandoval

There are some people who are puzzled by the marches for racial justice. A man who works in the oil fields said recently in Tulsa: “Everyone there is the same regardless of color. If you can do the work, you stay; if you can’t, you go home.” But the problem, now as always, is much more complex than that.

When we moved from New Mexico to Colorado in the 1940s, the only place we could find work was in the fields. The practice of denying Hispanics employment anywhere else was justified by the belief that we were incapable of anything other than common labor. The farmer we worked for told us that, no matter how much schooling we got, we would end up in the fields planting, thinning, hoeing and harvesting sugar beets and other vegetables.

Such views were even common in the church, where for a long time Hispanics were thought to be unfit to become priests. Urban J. Vehr, then the archbishop of Denver, once said he had no Mexicans in the seminary because they did not meet his standards. Of course, now we have many priests, sisters, brothers and bishops who have distinguished themselves.

In my family, we persevered in school and, after graduating from high school in 1948, I completed a year’s course in accounting, took a civil service exam and was hired as an assistant fiscal accounting clerk by Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, Colorado. I loved the work and did it well.

After two years, however, I ran into a roadblock. The chief clerk became ill and after a few months, retired. My boss, a man named Wallace O. McCaw, moved up to chief clerk and I assumed McCaw’s duties while continuing to do mine. Finally, after several more months, McCaw told me the vacancy was being filled.

He told me a young man on the park service road crew with no education or experience in accounting would soon be joining us. McCaw said — I will never forget his words — “When our new hire arrives, I want you to teach him all you know, and, when he learns it, he is going to be your boss.” I was appalled, and asked:

“Since I am doing your work as well as mine and know everything about the accounting system, why can’t I be his boss?”

“Because that is the way it is,” he said. I decided then and there that I would not be a part of that scheme. Soon after, I submitted my resignation and enrolled at Colorado State University, where I discovered that journalism was the best career choice for me.

The experience at Rocky Mountain National Park could have left me bitter, but fortunately, I subsequently found that McCaw’s view was not shared by other park employees.

After my freshman year, I applied for summer work at the park service and, to my surprise, was offered not just a job but a crew leader’s position in a program to combat a blister rust disease that was killing the white pine forests in the park. In addition, I was trained as a forest firefighter and selected as a fire line foreman when we were flown to Yellowstone National Park to douse a huge forest fire.

I did that every summer, the last one as the overall onsite supervisor of the blister rust control program in Glacier National Park in Montana. Then when I was in graduate school and got married, my bride and I spent the delightful summer manning a fire lookout on an 11,000-foot-high mountain at Rocky Mountain National Park.

As my mother always said, God takes care of us.

— By Moises Sandoval Catholic News Service

Una experiencia de discriminación

Hay personas desconcertadas por las marchas por la justicia social. Un hombre quien trabaja en los campos sacando el petróleo dijo recientemente en Tulsa, Oklahoma: “Aquí todos son iguales, sin tener en cuenta su color. Permanecen si pueden hacer el trabajo; si no, los despachan.” No obstante, la situación, como siempre, es mucho más compleja.

Cuando mi familia se mudo de Nuevo México a Colorado en los años 1940, podíamos conseguir empleo sólo en los campos de la agricultura. Se justificaba eso con el juicio de que no éramos capaces para otro tipo de trabajo. Nuestro jefe nos decía que no nos ayudaría la educación. Según él, nuestro destino era trabajar en la siembra, cultivo y cosecha de los vegetales. Sería inútil anhelar otra opción.

Ese prejuicio existía hasta en la iglesia, que consideraba a los latinos incapaces para ser sacerdotes o religiosos. El arzobispo Urban J. Vehr de Denver dijo en una ocasión que no tenía latinos en su seminario porque no podían cumplir con sus requisitos. Pero hoy día hay muchos latinos sirviendo con distinción como sacerdotes, religiosos, hermanas y obispos por todo el país.

En mi familia no creíamos que éramos inferiores y perseveramos en las escuelas. Cuando me gradué de escuela superior, me inscribí y completé un curso en contabilidad, pasé un examen en el servicio civil federal y conseguí un puesto de contador en el Parque Nacional de Rocky Mountain, en Estes Park, Colorado. Me encantaba el trabajo y todo iba bien.

Pero eso cambió después de dos años. El jefe de la oficina se enfermó y, después de varios meses, se jubiló. Mi supervisor, Wallace O. McCaw, nombre que jamás olvidaré, avanzó al puesto de jefe de la oficina. Yo asumí los deberes de McCaw, contador principal, y continué cumpliendo los míos como su asistente, sin avanzar profesionalmente.

Finalmente, McCaw me dijo que pronto llegaría un nuevo empleado. Era un joven sin educación o experiencia en contabilidad que trabajaba en el mantenimiento de las carreteras del parque. “Cuando llegue”, dijo McCaw, “quiero que le enseñes todo lo que tu sabes, y cuando el aprenda todo él va a ser tu jefe.” Quedé horrorizado.

“¿Si yo conozco el sistema y hago no solo mis deberes, pero también los suyos, porque no puedo ser el jefe del nuevo empleado?” pregunté.

McCaw respondió: “Porque así son las cosas.”

En ese momento decidí que no iba a tolerar esa injusticia. En unas semanas, renuncié y me inscribí en la Universidad Estatal de Colorado donde descubrí mi vocación como periodista. Lo que pasó con McCaw no me dejó con resentimiento porque descubrí que otros oficiales del parque no compartían su prejuicio.

Al terminar el primer año en la universidad, apliqué por trabajo de verano en el parque. Sorprendentemente, me ofrecieron puesto de capataz en un programa que combatía una enfermedad que secaba a los bosques de pinabetes blancos. Además, me entrenaron para combatir incendios en los bosques y, como miembro de un equipo especial, me enviaron por avión a combatir a un incendio enorme en el Parque Nacional De Yellowstone en Wyoming, también como capataz.

Hice eso todos los veranos de mi carrera universitaria, el último como director del programa en el Parque Nacional de Glacier en Montana. Luego, cuando estudiaba para mi maestría y me casé, yo y mi esposa pasamos un verano bellísimo operando una estación para vigilar contra incendios. Estaba en la cumbre de un pico a 11,000 pies sobre el nivel del mar en el parque Rocky Mountain

Como decía mi Mamá, Dios nos cuida.