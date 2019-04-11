Our Lenten Journey, April 11, 2019

Quotes of the Day:

“The world’s thy ship and not thy home.” — St. Therese of Lisieux

“Death is no more than falling blindly into the arms of God.”

— St. Maria Maravillas de Jesus

“No earthly pleasures, no kingdoms of this world can benefit me in any way. I prefer death in Christ Jesus to power over the farthest limits of the earth. He who died in place of us is the one object of my quest. He who rose for our sakes is my one desire.”

— St. Ignatius of Antioch

“After all I die as a child of the Church. My Lord, it is time to move on. Well then, may Your will be done. O my Lord and my Spouse, the hour that I have longed for has come. It is time for us to meet one another.”

— St. Teresa of Avila

• • •

Diocesan Lenten Series featuring Father Rich Jasper

The Diocese of Wilmington is presenting a multimedia Lenten series titled, “Holy Boldness: A Journey through Lent with Four American Saints,” that will be distributed via digital video, radio broadcasts, and podcasts. Written and hosted by Fr. Rich Jasper, Associate Pastor of Saint Ann Church in Wilmington, the four-part series uses the lives and examples of four holy Americans to help individuals and families get the most out of the Season of Lent and prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

Watch all four videos here:

https://www.cdow.org/lent/

The videos, podcasts, and additional Lenten resources are also available at cdow.org/lent.https://www.youtube.com/user/DioceseofWilm

Resources from the USCCB:

Today’s Readings: http://www.usccb.org/bible/readings/041119.cfm

USCCB Prayer and Worship Calendar for Lent

http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/liturgical-year/lent/index.cfm