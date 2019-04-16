Our Lenten Journey, April 16, 2019

Quotes of the day:

“Stay where you are – find your own Calcutta. Find the sick, the suffering, the lonely, right there where you are – in your own homes and in your own families, in your workplaces and schools.”

— St. Teresa of Calcutta

“Here lies the test of truth, the touchstone of evangelization: it is unthinkable that a person should accept the Word and give himself to the kingdom without becoming a person who bears witness to it and proclaims it in his turn.”

— Pope Paul VI

“If we wish to follow Christ closely, we cannot choose an easy, quiet life. It will be a demanding life, but full of joy.”

— Pope Francis

Diocesan Lenten Series featuring Father Rich Jasper

The Diocese of Wilmington is presenting a multimedia Lenten series titled, “Holy Boldness: A Journey through Lent with Four American Saints,” that will be distributed via digital video, radio broadcasts, and podcasts. Written and hosted by Fr. Rich Jasper, Associate Pastor of Saint Ann Church in Wilmington, the four-part series uses the lives and examples of four holy Americans to help individuals and families get the most out of the Season of Lent and prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

Watch all four videos here:

https://www.cdow.org/lent/

The videos, podcasts, and additional Lenten resources are also available at cdow.org/lent.https://www.youtube.com/user/DioceseofWilm

Resources from the USCCB:

Today’s Readings: http://www.usccb.org/bible/readings/041419.cfm

USCCB Prayer and Worship Calendar for Lent

http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/liturgical-year/lent/index.cfm