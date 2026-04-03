Our Lenten Journey, April 3, 2026

On this Good Friday, the most sorrowful day on the Church calendar, let St. John of the Cross be an inspiration to you: “Live in faith and hope, though it be in darkness, for in this darkness God protects the soul. Cast your care upon God for you are His and He will not forget you.”

Today we conclude The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. We thank you for again following along each day. It has been a privilege to share spiritual thoughts with you; we hope you were inspired and will keep up with some of the spiritual practices you may have picked up on the journey.

Also, whether it’s been a few years, or a month, consider seeking out the sacrament of Reconciliation this Easter season. Find a handy guide to the sacrament here.

Going forward, be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/040326.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries