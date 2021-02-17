Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 17, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17

Today’s deed: Begin your participation in the annual Rice Bowl program, coordinated through Catholic Relief Services. If you don’t have one of the paper bowls distributed by parishes, simply set aside a spot to save a dollar amount each week, equivalent to the cost of a full meal for your family to go toward the program. For more information, https://www.crsricebowl.org/about

Today’s readings:

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/021721.cfm