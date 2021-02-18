Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 18, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Thursday, Feb. 18

During the COVID restrictions, many of us may not have seen our neighbors, especially the elderly ones. Today’s Deed: Take time to call a neighbor and check in. See if they need an errand to be run, like shopping at the grocery or drug store.

Today’s readings:

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/021821.cfm