Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 23, 2021

Tuesday, Feb. 23

In the past year, many of us have lost touch with relatives that we might have otherwise seen at family celebrations. Today’s Deed: Consider calling a relative you haven’t seen in a while just to check in and see how they are doing.

