Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 24, 2021

Wednesday, Feb. 24

St. Teresa of Calcutta once said “If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one.” Today, make that a few, if you can. Feeding the hungry doesn’t just mean the destitute. Food brings joy and comfort and lets others know you care. Today’s Deed: Surprise your co-workers by treating them to lunch from a local restaurant or sandwich shop. (And it’s twice the good deed because you are supporting a local small business as well.)

