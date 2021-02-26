Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 27, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Our faith and the Catechism teach us that all life is sacred: “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person – among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

Living the pro-life cause is both earthly and spiritual. On the spiritual side, consider praying a Novena for Life, like the one found here: https://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/prayers-and-devotions/prayers/novena-to-three-american-saints-for-life

Readings for February 27 – Click here.