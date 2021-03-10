Our Lenten Journey, March 11, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Thursday, March 11

Although recent times have led to financially difficult for some, others may be blessed with still being financially comfortable. Today’s Deed: If you are in a position to do so, consider increasing your regular offering to your parish. Share your earthly blessings with your faith community and help support those in need as well.

