Our Lenten Journey, March 12, 2026

Today’s quote is attributed to St. Augustine, but may not be part of his actual writings. Regardless, the idea can serve as an inspiration to us: If we see things that we perceive as injustice, we need to act to correct that injustice. The pro-life community does this on a regular basis; right now they are in the midst of the 40 Days for Life campaign to change minds and laws about abortion. Is there a cause that causes you enough concern that you can use “anger” to fight for what it right?

“Hope has two beautiful daughters: their names are Anger and Courage. Anger at the way things are, and Courage to see that they do not remain as they are.” — St. Augustine

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

