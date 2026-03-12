Home Catechetical Corner Our Lenten Journey, March 12, 2026

Our Lenten Journey, March 12, 2026

By
Virginia Durkin O'Shea, Dialog Staff
-
3
(Illustration by Virginia Durkin O'Shea)

Today’s quote is attributed to St. Augustine, but may not be part of his actual writings. Regardless, the idea can serve as an inspiration to us: If we see things that we perceive as injustice, we need to act to correct that injustice. The pro-life community does this on a regular basis; right now they are in the midst of the 40 Days for Life campaign to change minds and laws about abortion. Is there a cause that causes you enough concern that you can use “anger” to fight for what it right?

“Hope has two beautiful daughters: their names are Anger and Courage. Anger at the way things are, and Courage to see that they do not remain as they are.” — St. Augustine

