Our Lenten Journey, March 13, 2026

Your grandparents most likely will tell you that there has yet to be a TV preacher as inspiring as the late Bishop Sheen. The Emmy-winning prelate hosted many TV specials and videos of his down-to-earth spiritual messages are available on YouTube.

On today’s Lenten Journey, we have a reminder from him that is especially meaningful in today’s materialistic society: “You must remember to love people and use things, rather than to love things and use people.” — Venerable Fulton Sheen

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

