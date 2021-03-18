Our Lenten Journey, March 18, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Thursday, March 18

A simple deed today, the eve of the Solemnity of St. Joseph, foster father of Jesus. Reach out to your dad, granddad, or any father figure in your life. Ask how they’re doing and tell them that you love them.

Readings for March 18 – Click here.