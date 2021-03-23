Our Lenten Journey, March 23, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Tuesday, March 23

Have you ever thought about signing up to be an organ donor? Are you a regular blood donor? If not, Today’s Deed is to consider the different ways you can give what many call “the gift of life.” Read Mike Lang’s 2018 story here about how lives were changed at Archmere Academy through organ donation. If you’re not ready for that intense of a commitment, perhaps supporting a local blood drive like the one run by Salesianum and Padua Or maybe direct support to the Blood Bank of Delmarva works for you. Find out more about their work here.

And as always, pray for the healing of the sick in our communities.

Readings for March 23 – Click here.