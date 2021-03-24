Our Lenten Journey, March 24, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Wednesday, March 24

During this past year, mail delivery has been more important than ever, especially for those who are staying safe by staying home. Today’s Deed: Consider writing a thank you note for your mail carrier, letting them know how much you appreciate their work. If you can, include some cookies or candy as an extra token of your appreciation.

Readings for March 24 – Click here.