Our Lenten Journey, March 25, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Thursday, March 25

When’s the last time you prayed a novena? Some are specific to certain feasts or saints, but one novena you can pray any time is to Mary, Undoer of Knots. Consider starting this novena today and offer your prayers for anyone you know who may be struggling with problems related to the pandemic.

Find the novena here: https://ascensionpress.com/pages/novena-to-our-lady-undoer-of-knots

Readings for March 25 – Click here.