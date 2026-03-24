Our Lenten Journey, March 25, 2026

If you’re a fan of British mystery stories, then you are familiar with the Father Brown novels written by G.K. Chesterton. Although those books are fiction to be enjoyed, Chesterton was also a man of deep faith and a prolific writer on many topics, including Christian apologetics.

On today’s Lenten Journey, the Feast of the Annunciation, he reminds us that faith means “believing the unbelievable” just as Mary was called to do when Gabriel came to her.

Read more about Chesterton here: www.wheaton.edu/academics/academic-centers/wadecenter/authors/gk-chesterton/

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Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/032526.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-glorious-mysteries