Our Lenten Journey, March 27, 2026

In a homily on March 13, 2015, Pope Francis speaks of Penance, Reconciliation, and most of all, God’s love. As you prepare to potentially go to confession on Reconciliation Monday, take time to read his homily and open your heart to God’s mercy and love.

“The transformation of the heart that leads us to confess our sins is a gift from God.” — Pope Francis

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Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

It’s also the last Fish Fry Friday in the Diocese of Wilmington. Be sure to check one out here: https://thedialog.org/our-diocese/looking-for-a-good-meal-heres-where-to-find-fish-frys-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-this-lent/

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

Whether it’s been a few years, or a month, consider seeking out the sacrament at any parish in the diocese of Wilmington. In the latest edition of The Dialog you’ll find a handy guide to the sacrament on page 2. Check it out here.

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/032726.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries