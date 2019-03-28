Our Lenten Journey, March 28, 2019

Quotes of the Day:

”God made us for joy. God is joy and the joy of living reflects the original joy that God felt in creating us.”

— St. John Paul II

”The joy of the Gospel is for all people. No one can be excluded.”

— Pope Francis, Evangelii Gaudium

“A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows.”

― St. Francis of Assisi

“One filled with Joy preaches without preaching.”

“Joy is prayer; joy is strength; joy is a net of love by which you can catch a net of souls.”

— St. Teresa of Calcutta

•••

Diocesan Lenten Series featuring Father Rich Jasper

The Diocese of Wilmington is presenting a multimedia Lenten series titled, “Holy Boldness: A Journey through Lent with Four American Saints,” that will be distributed via digital video, radio broadcasts, and podcasts. Written and hosted by Fr. Rich Jasper, Associate Pastor of Saint Ann Church in Wilmington, the four-part series uses the lives and examples of four holy Americans to help individuals and families get the most out of the Season of Lent and prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

Watch part three here:

Each 15 minute presentations will debut on Saturday afternoons at 5:00 p.m. during the first four weeks of Lent on the diocesan YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

The next morning, the presentation will be included on Catholic Forum on WDEL and available via podcast at cdow.org/CatholicForum or by searching Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio podcasts.

The videos, podcasts, and additional Lenten resources are also available at cdow.org/lent.https://www.youtube.com/user/DioceseofWilm

Resources from the USCCB:

Today’s Readings: http://www.usccb.org/bible/readings/032819.cfm

USCCB Prayer and Worship Calendar for Lent

http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/liturgical-year/lent/index.cfm