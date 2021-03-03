Our Lenten Journey, March 3, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Wednesday, March 3

Today is the feast of St. Katharine Drexel. The daughter of a wealthy Philadelphia family, she could have opted to continue her life of riches and luxury. Yet God found a way to call her to her vocation as a religious sister, serving those in need across the country and founding a religious order, the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament. Today’s Deed: Take 15 minutes to say a rosary for religious women, and women who are discerning a call to religious life.

Readings for March 3 – Click here.