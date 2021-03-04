Our Lenten Journey, March 4, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Thursday, March 4

Do you have a lot of books or magazines that you are done reading? Today’s deed: Take an hour to gather up the used ones to donate to a local senior center or nursing home for others to enjoy. And check with your local parish: some parishes take donations year-round for future carnivals and Christmas bazaars.

Readings for March 4 – Click here.