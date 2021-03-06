Our Lenten Journey, March 6, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Saturday, March 6

One of the corporal works of mercy is to “bury the dead.” One way to honor our beloved dead is to visit a cemetery. Today’s Deed: Consider visiting the graves of friends and family at your nearby cemetery. If you take flowers, bring an extra bunch to place on any older graves that look as if there haven’t been recent visitors. If you see any debris, use a paper towel to clean up to preserve the dignity of those places of rest.

Find out more about Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Cemeteries here.

