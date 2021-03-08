Our Lenten Journey, March 8, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Monday, March 8

Monday mornings can be tough if you’re like so many who work Monday through Friday. Today’s Deed: If you stop at the coffee shop or convenience store, offer to pay for the order of the person in line behind you. If that’s not doable, consider a very large tip for the staff.

Readings for March 8 – Click here.