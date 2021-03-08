Our Lenten Journey, March 9, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Tuesday, March 9

Do you know someone who works in a nursing home? Nursing home and hospital staff have been working tirelessly to care for not only their regular patients, but those affected by coronavirus as well. Today, call your local nursing home and ask how you might be able to treat the staff with a delivery of donuts, pastries or lunch from a local restaurant. If you can’t afford to to that, send them an encouraging note or card thanking them for their dedication and service to health care.

