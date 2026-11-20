Q: Is it OK to have Mass said for people who are not Catholic? My neighbor passed away recently. He wasn’t Catholic, but he was always kind to my family, and I’d like to do something for him now if that’s possible. (Ohio)

A: The short answer is yes, you can request that a Mass be offered for the intentions of any person you want, whether or not that person is Catholic. In fact, it would be a praiseworthy spiritual work of mercy to have Mass offered for your departed neighbor.

As a note of clarification, having a Mass offered for the repose of a person’s soul is different from that person having a Catholic funeral. Generally, a Catholic funeral Mass is a Mass that is celebrated specially for the deceased (as opposed to being a regularly planned Mass on the normal parish schedule), usually immediately before the burial and with the body actually present in the church.

Catholic funerals for the most part are generally only an option for what the Code of Canon Law calls “the faithful” (see Canon 1176). In common parlance, this generally refers to baptized Catholics who have not deliberately and clearly separated themselves from the Church during their life.

Although it should be noted that not-yet-baptized catechumens who were actively preparing to become Catholic at the time of their death are also granted Catholic funerals, and other non-Catholics can have a Catholic funeral in certain pastoral circumstances at the discretion of the local bishop (Canon 1183).

On the other hand, apart from funerals, it is a well-established Catholic practice to request that Masses be offered for a particular intention. While there are some religious communities that will take on special Mass intentions, you can of course also make this request from your local parish. Usually, the Mass to be offered will be a regular parish daily or Sunday Mass.

It is customary to offer a small stipend (around $10 in many parts of the United States) when you request a Mass intention. As canon law puts it: “The faithful who make an offering so that Mass can be celebrated for their intention, contribute to the good of the Church, and by that offering they share in the Church’s concern for the support of its ministers and its activities” (Canon 946). However, in principle a priest is still encouraged to accept all the Mass intentions he can reasonably fulfill, even without a stipend (Canon 945).

A Mass can be offered for any holy intention, including for a living person or for some particular special need. Still, it tends to be most common to request Mass intentions for the repose of a departed person’s soul.

This ties into our Catholic teaching on purgatory. As Catholics we believe in the continued existence of the soul after death, and that a soul will either spend eternity in the perfect joy of God’s presence in heaven — or, if the person rejected God in their lifetime until the point of death, they will forever suffer the pain of separation from God in hell.

However, even most people who are ultimately destined for heaven are, due to the woundedness that comes about from sin, not yet ready to encounter God face-to-face. Therefore, we believe that God in his mercy allows for a state of healing and purification which we call purgatory. Purgatory is different from hell, but it is still a time of suffering. We believe that the prayers of the living can hasten the soul’s journey from purgatory to heaven.

Even if your neighbor was not Catholic, we can still maintain the hope that he sought God as best as he was able in his early life, and that he accepted God’s will for his salvation while he was dying. Therefore, prayers for his soul would almost certainly not be wasted. Having a Mass offered for your neighbor is indeed one final kindness you can do for him.

Jenna Marie Cooper, who holds a licentiate in canon law, is a consecrated virgin and a canonist whose column appears weekly at OSV News. Send your questions to CatholicQA@osv.com.