Catholic Forum: Faces of Impact — Archivist Susan Kirk Ryan on Msgr. Thomas J. Reese and the legacy of Catholic Charities

On this episode of Catholic Forum, another episode of the Faces of Impact series in partnership with Catholic Charities. Abigail Klous is joined by Diocesan Archivist Susan Kirk Ryan to discuss the life of Msgr. Thomas J. Reese who built many of the programs we know today as Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington.

To learn more about Catholic Charities and their work to to empower people, support families and transform communities by bringing God’s message of love and hope to all, with a particular emphasis on the poor and marginalized visit https://www.ccwilm.org/.

For information about the 2026 Annual Tribute Dinner and this year’s honoree of the Msgr. Thomas J. Reese Award visit https://www.ccwilm.org/events/cc-dinner/

As always, listen to the complete audio version of Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music podcasts.

If you’re in Delmarva or South Jersey you can also listen on Saturdays at 1:30 PM on Relevant Radio 640AM.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington (supported by the Faith and Charity Appeal!)

Learn more at cdow.org/catholicforum or cdow.org. Please like, subscribe and share.”

Watch the interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/oIG9M-AYENQ