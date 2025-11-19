Meet Fr. Joseph Chorpenning, OSFS, writer, scholar and St. Joseph expert on the latest Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we are honored to introduce Father Joseph F. Chorpenning, an Oblate of St. Francis de Sales priest, author, scholar and teacher.

His latest book is titled, “Saint Joseph and the Carmelite Reform of Saint Teresa of Avila: Father, Teacher of Prayer, Intercessor in Every Need” available from Catholic University of America Press.

We learn about Father Chorpenning’s early life, his vocational calling, his ministry as an Oblate and how he became an expert on Saint Joseph and the Holy Family.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communications of the Diocese of Wilmington.

• Podcast debuts Nov. 19 at noon: catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/meet-fr-joseph-chorpenning-osfs-writer-scholar-and-st-joseph-expert

• Video debuts Nov. 19 at noon: youtu.be/DC0ZWOtH5TQ

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640AM on Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m.