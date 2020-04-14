Delaware Hospice to host April 16 Cocktails & Caskets Facebook Live event on advance directives

Delaware Hospice will host “Cocktails & Caskets,” a Facebook Live event on Thursday, April 16 from 5:30-6 p.m. The online event will cover the topic of advance healthcare directives.

Cocktails & Caskets is meant to be a light approach to discussing what can be a difficult topic. The goal is to emphasize how important it is to have these types of conversations now and that the conversations don’t have to be scary. The online discussion will feature Sara Chandler, LFD and Nicole Fullmer, who will both share their personal and professional experiences around this topic while answering your questions.

In a recent news release Delaware Hospice posed the questions: “If we as a community are able to overcome the stigma of death, wouldn’t we all be able to have a better death? We would understand our healthcare options before we needed them; our family and friends would know what we wanted and they wouldn’t have to question, ‘is this what (s)he wanted?’ The first time to have this conversation should not happen at a time of crisis. Several conversations should happen over time with various loved ones as your understanding of options expands.”

April is National Advance Healthcare Directives Month and April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day.

The event is coordinated by Delaware Hospice and Honoring Choices© Delaware Millennial Summit.

To join the event, see the Delaware Hospice Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DelawareHospice/

or https://www.facebook.com/events/255384782272061/

For more information about Delaware Hospice’s programs and services, upcoming events, or employment opportunities, call 800-838-9800 or visit our website, www.delawarehospice.org.