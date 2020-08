Diocese of Wilmington Catholic school educators recognized for years of dedication during ‘Spirituality Day’ at Saint Marks High School

Diocese of Wilmington Catholic school educators recognized for years of dedication during...

Recognition of Catholic school educators was part of “Spirituality Day” in the Diocese of Wilmington Aug. 31 at Saint Mark’s High School.

The following educators are recognized for their ministry in Catholic Schools.

Five Years

Laura Angelo Saint Anthony of Padua School Rosemarie Anuinas Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Eileen Bowers Christ the Teacher Catholic School Donna Bucci Immaculate Heart of Mary School Nichol Carroll Immaculate Heart of Mary School Jeff Datte Padua Academy John Devine Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Meghan Fitzgerald Saints Peter & Paul High School Amy Gutierrez Saint Francis de Sales School Robin Hayes Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Bethann Higley Padua Academy Evelyn Hudson Padua Academy Marie-Pier Ingraham Saint Ann School Diane Kerr Saint Ann School Maria Kilmon Padua Academy Bernadette Kolakowski Holy Cross School Alexandra Koval Saint John the Beloved School Christine Kuha Saint Ann School John McMillan Saint Anthony of Padua School

Danielle Mekulski Saint John the Beloved School Rita Mello Saint Francis de Sales School Bonnie Moore Saint Mark’s High School Katherine Mulrooney Immaculate Heart of Mary School Jessica Nowell Saint John the Beloved School Kristen Paskevicius Christ the Teacher Catholic School Sarah Passarell Saint Francis de Sales School Julie Pogonyi Saint John the Beloved School Kristen Tegan Potts Christ the Teacher Catholic School Mark Ripka Saints Peter & Paul High School Laurie Roncone Saint Elizabeth School Aleksandra Rozanski Christ the Teacher Catholic School Patricia Seigel Mount Aviat Academy Danielle Smith Saint Mark’s High School Gaby Stella-Carlton Saint Ann School Lisa Stewart Saint Ann School Mary-Tyler Upshaw Saint Francis de Sales School Brian Venti Saint Mark’s High School Amy Villec Immaculate Heart of Mary School Katherine Zangwill Saint Mark’s High School Jill Zink Holy Cross School

Ten Years

Patricia Barker Saint Elizabeth School Kathryn Brenner Saint Mark’s High School Susan Burris Padua Academy Laurel DiPirro Saint Francis de Sales School Shelly Gallo Christ the Teacher Catholic School Bridget Landis Mount Aviat Academy Karen McLaughlin Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School Sister Audrey Frances Moran, OSFS Mount Aviat Academy Jennifer Nolan Christ the Teacher Catholic School Renee Rowland Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School Frederick Stinchcombe Padua Academy Bonnie Jean Tsaldaris Saint Ann School Amy Wise Padua Academy

Fifteen Years

Stephen Adams Christ the Teacher Catholic School Christopher Arnold Saint Mark’s High School Doug Becker Saints Peter & Paul High School Jeremy Driscoll Saint Mark’s High School Craig Fischer Immaculate Heart of Mary School Rosa Garcia Padua Academy

Kimberly Kiefer Padua Academy Maria Merritt Saint Mark’s High School Nikki Nardo Christ the Teacher Catholic School Susan Phillips Christ the Teacher Catholic School Tara Racine Mount Aviat Academy Rainbow Shaw-Giaquinto Padua Academy Cheryl Szurkowski Padua Academy Patrick Tiernan Saint Mary Magdalen School Aimee Wathey Christ the Teacher Catholic School

Twenty Years

Misty Boyle Saint Mark’s High School Aleta Darlene Holy Angels School Thomas Fertal Saint Mark’s High School Daniel Jones Holy Cross School Lisa Kowalski Padua Academy Patti Lawler Holy Angels School Karen McDermott Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School Mary Elizabeth Riecks Holy Cross School Wallace Seams Holy Cross School Sharon Spence Saints Peter & Paul High School Joanne Waritz Saint Anthony of Padua School

Twenty-Five Years

Sherrie Connolly Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School Dr. Mary McClory Padua Academy Phyllis Phillips Saint Francis de Sales School Shana Rossi Padua Academy Carole Welch Saint Elizabeth School

Thirty Years

Robin Hayden Saint Elizabeth School Ellen Hill Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School Diane Kuczmarski Saint Mark’s High School Mary Leve Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School Suzi Noonan Saint Mary Magdalen School Sister Sharon Robinson, OSF Holy Angels School Patricia Wegemer Holy Cross School

Thirty-Five Years

Christine Flanigan Saint Mark’s High School Leslie Fundakowski Padua Academy Lisa Grande Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School Kathleen Meisten Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School James Nemeth Saints Peter & Paul Elementary School

Monica Parisi Saint Elizabeth School Marianne White Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Forty Years

Deacon Patrick Johnston Saint Mark’s High School Kevin Scott Saint Elizabeth School

Forty-Five Years