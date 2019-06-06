Diocese of Wilmington readers sent us graduation photos — Where are yours?

We asked readers to send us their graduation photos. And we got some on the first day.

It’s the season for graduations. We’ve already seen most of the colleges and high schools flip the tassel.

Do you have any photographs? Send them to us?

Plenty of elementary school students are bidding farewell to that chapter of their lives. Do you have photographs? Send them to us?

Kindergarten and pre-K kids aren’t left out and tears of joy show up at those events, too. Do you have photographs? Send them to us?

The Dialog tries to send staff people to as many graduations as possible, but we can’t attend them all. So, we’re asking readers to send us photos from commencements big and small.

Email photos to news@thedialog.org with the subject line “grad pix” and give us a sentence or two about what we’re looking at.