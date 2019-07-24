International students celebrate Christmas in July, welcome Father John Solomon in Ocean City

Students from the International Student Outreach Program at Holy Savior parish in Ocean City, Md., gathered at Holy Savior parish for a Christmas in July celebration and to welcome new pastor Father John Solomon.

Joining the group for the celebration was Father John Klevence, pastor of St. Ann in Bethany Beach. Father Solomon took over as pastor in June.

ISOP is an organization that began at St. Mary Star of the Sea/Holy Savior Parish in Ocean City 20 years ago and expanded to Rehoboth Beach. The program is known for free weekly dinners for students who come to the United States each summer to fill seasonal jobs at the beaches.