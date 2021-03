CHILDS, Md. — Mount Aviat Academy enjoyed a special tribute to St. Joseph on March 19 with a presentation of St. Joseph’s Table by the Oblate Sisters and collection of food for those in need.

The school’s gym, also known as St. Joseph Hall, is where the prayer service took place and where the table was set up. The sisters have prayed to St. Joseph over the last 60-plus years for assistance with building our school and the additions to the property.

Photos courtesy of Mount Aviat Academy.