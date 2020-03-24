Neumann University in Aston, Pa., waives SAT/ACT requirement for prospective first-year students

Testing for SAT and ACT exams has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Francesca Reed, university vice president for enrollment management and marketing, “ Neumann University was in the process of moving towards becoming a test-optional college for 2021. With the recent closures of schools and cancellation of test centers across the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we were propelled to expedite the proposal and allow students the flexibility during this stressful time.”

More than 3,500 students have applied so far to be first-year students at Neumann University this fall.

“Neumann University is acting to remove any barriers that prospective undergraduate students might encounter,” said Dr. Chris Domes, university president. “This new policy is especially critical at this time because of necessary efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.”

Both officials acknowledge that high school GPA is a significant predictor of success at Neumann while SAT/ACT scores are not a significant indicator of success in college. Prospective first-year students must meet all other admission requirements.