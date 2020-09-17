40 Days for Life prayer campaign returns to Wilmington and Dover on Sept. 23

40 Days for Life, the pro-life vigil held twice yearly, returns on Sept. 23 in two locations in Delaware. One will be outside Planned Parenthood at Seventh and Shipley streets in Wilmington, and the other will take place outside Planned Parenthood in Dover, located at 805 S. Governors Ave. Participants will be on the sidewalk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday until the end of the campaign on Nov. 1.

The kickoff in Wilmington will include prayer, speakers and music. The Sisters for Life will be present. More details are forthcoming. The 40 Days for Life campaign is taking place in nearly 600 cities worldwide.

Organizers said they will have materials, signs, water and chairs. Participants are reminded to bring quarters for the parking meters. For more information about the Wilmington campaign, contact Nancy Frick at (302) 893-1039 or nancyfrick93@verizon.net. In Dover, the contact is Jim Cordie, who can be reached at (302) 678-9955 or jim@cordie.us. More information is also available at www.40daysforlife.com.