Associate superintendent of schools Tyler Kulp to lead mission trip to Kenya, and he’s seeking your support

Hearing the story of Water is Life Kenya did not motivate Tyler Kulp to simply raise some money for the organization. The associate superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Wilmington will head to the African country next month to put his faith in action.

Kulp was present earlier this year when Joyce Tannian, the founder of Water Is Life Kenya, made a presentation to principals in the diocese. Tannian, a graduate of Saint Mark’s High School, wants to establish a Wilmington connection to Water Is Life Kenya, Kulp said. The schools set up a Lenten challenge to raise money for the nonprofit, but it didn’t end there for Kulp.

“It got to a point where a couple of us were like, ‘This is just a calling. This is something that we need to do,’” he said recently.

A group began talking, and Kulp and Deacon Vince Pisano from Holy Cross Parish in Dover made plans to travel to the Ambroseli region of Kenya for eight days in July. They have a full schedule planned.

Deacon Pisano will bless a well that was drilled in Ambroseli earlier this year. Previously, residents would have to walk hours each day for water that was often contaminated, causing health issues.

The primary focus of the trip will be the early childhood center in town. The Wilmington delegation will be working on a few projects there. Among their projects is helping to finish work on the roof; building desks and shelves; distributing art supplies; and assisting the teacher in getting the proper training.

“This early childhood center is going to be the center of the community,” Kulp said.

To make this possible, he has been raising money and currently has a GoFundMe account active where interested parties may donate. Between now and his departure he wants to get to $5,000 so he can stock up on art supplies and other items that will help Deacon Vince and him bring their hopes to fruition.

“For now until we leave, it’s about raising the rest of this money. It is about getting the art supplies for that suitcase, and it’s a lot about prayers for safe travels to get over there,” he said.

His preparation also has included applying for a passport, “a lot of vaccines” and bug spray.

Kulp said his visit showcases one of the good things about the Catholic faith: feeling a calling and doing something about it.

“That’s the beautiful thing about our faith,” he said.

Ultimately, the goal is for schools in the Diocese of Wilmington to take on this task each summer. There will be fundraising beginning at the start of the 2026-27 academic year. He said he would like to see local students make mission trips to Kenya. Kulp intends to document his trip to Ambroseli in a blog.

“If we can go over there and make an impact and try to help out these kids, give them a chance, it would mean the world,” he said.

Tannian founded Water Is Life Kenya in 2005 after a trip to the country, where she saw firsthand the effects of drought on a community. The organization has helped bring clean water to more than 110,000 people, and it also has helped the residents develop income through improved resource management, according to its website.