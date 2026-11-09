Cardinal Gregory celebrates Black Catholic history at St. Joseph on French Street, thanks community for ‘spiritual energy’

Wilton Cardinal Gregory, retired Archbishop of Washington, was the main celebrant of a Mass marking National Black Catholic History Month on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Wilmington.

One of the most prominent leaders of the American Catholic church arrived with a simple message for the Black Catholic community in Wilmington.

“The first thing I want to say to the people of St. Joseph’s is thank you for your fidelity. Thank you for the experience of African American spiritual energy that you demonstrate in this local church and that you have maintained during some very difficult moments in our history. Thank you.”

Among those joining Cardinal Gregory for Mass were Bishops Koenig and Malooly and Father Glenn Evers, pastor of St. Joseph’s.