Chisox blanket on its way to Rome — Chicago students send Pope Leo a White Sox care package after cancer surgery

As Pope Leo XIV recovers from lung cancer surgery in the hospital, a group of students from his hometown of Chicago are sending him a care package with get-well cards and a Chicago White Sox blanket.

Local media outlets reported Oct. 14 that students at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy were planning to send the pope items including get-well cards and a Chicago White Sox blanket.

The students are part of Team 14, a student group named after Pope Leo XIV at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy. The group gained attention last year after organizing a mock conclave that went viral on social media, and several students later traveled to Rome to meet Pope Leo in person.

The roughly 40-member group regularly gathers for prayer and service projects, including food drives for people in need.

“It feels nice to wish (the pope) well because he’s like a close friend and I was really sad when I heard when he was sick,” Ines Martins, one of the sixth-grade students who met the pope, said, according to ABC7 Chicago.

“Dear Pope Leo. We hope you feel better. We are all praying for you and the doctors that are helping you,” student Sawyer Nolot said.

Another student, Catherine Esser, wrote in her card to the pope, “Get well soon and go White Sox.”

Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery at Gemelli Hospital on Oct. 13, during which doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung.

The Holy See Press Office said in a statement on Oct. 14 that the pope had undergone scheduled blood tests and chest X-ray, which confirmed that his postoperative recovery is progressing normally.

A version of this story was originally published by Vatican News and distributed through a partnership with OSV News.