Father Dovari feeds body and soul sharing Indian family recipes with St. Ann’s parishioners in Bethany — Photo gallery

His grandmother taught him how to cook. That is, how to cook traditional Indian food that feeds both the body and the soul. Father Joseph Dovari, who was raised in the southern part of India, recently shared the joy of both spicy and mild Indian cooking with his parishioners from St. Ann Parish in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

In what might appear an interesting pairing, the traditionally Italian DiFebo’s Restaurant welcomed Fr. Dovari to share his culinary talents with its chef, Lou Ortiz, and the two partnered on a cooking demonstration for about 50 people, most of whom were parishioners of St. Ann. The DiFebo family are members of the Parish.

Lisa DiFebo, who helps run the family’s restaurant enterprise, said, “Father turned me down for a year, so I am happy to have him here.”

“Father is an excellent cook,” said Parishioner Belkis Stallings. “I have seen him make donuts from lentils.”

Stallings appreciates the priest’s ample knowledge of Indian food and the unique combination of spices that enhance its flavor.

Did you know that curry was not a spice but a blend of spices?

“Every area of India has its unique curry blend, which varies, said Fr. Dovari. “The soil also makes spices different in every region. Hundreds of curries come from different areas with different flavors.”

While DiFebo Family roots lie in Italy, not India, the cultures share values around food and family.

“This is an extension of what we do – it’s hospitality, bringing people together, sharing a meal and good conversations. We hope it inspires people to eat at the table together with their family,” said Lisa DiFebo.

Attendees bowed their heads as Father John Klevence, Pastor of St. Ann, led the prayer before everyone began partaking in the meal of butter chicken and cauliflower potato curry.

There to enjoy their native food were two other locally serving priests from India, Fr. Pushparaj Alphonse, currently at St. Edmond Parish in Rehoboth Beach, and Fr. Ravi Kumar Voliganti, Associate Pastor at St. Luke Parish in Ocean City, Maryland.

92-year-old Lenore Thommes came because she had never tasted Indian food before.

Fellow St. Ann Parishioner Patty Pastore came because she loves Indian food. Parishioner Sue Cutter came for another reason, “I hate Indian food. But I am here because I love Father Joseph.”

Fr. Joseph Dovari was grateful to share a part of his country through food. Every time he does, it reminds him of his beloved grandmother, who not only taught him the intricacies of spices and how to cook with them, but also the intricacies of life. She became his champion: the primary family member who deeply affirmed his desire to become a priest.