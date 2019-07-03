Golfers brave the heat to help Little Sisters of the Poor

NEWARK — Eighty-eight golfers sweated through temperatures in the 90s to help the Little Sisters of the Poor at their annual “Swing Fore the Sisters” golf tournament June 27 at Deerfield Golf Club. The event raised more than $30,000 for the sisters, who operate the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark.

Debbie Strengari, the development director at Jeanne Jugan, said the hope is to use the money to help purchase a new coach bus to take residents on biweekly outings such as shopping and recreational trips. Strengari said the Little Sisters who were on the course enjoyed the banter with the golfers even though the nuns were taking their money. On the second hole, a par 3, golfers could wager $5, $10 or $20 and double their money if they hit the green off the tee. The Sisters were rooting for the players but were happy to see so many tee shots end up off the mark.