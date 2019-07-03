Home Our Diocese Golfers brave the heat to help Little Sisters of the Poor

Golfers brave the heat to help Little Sisters of the Poor

Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
Sister Raymond rides a golf cart during the “Swing Fore the Sisters” golf tournament June 27 at Deerfield Golf Club. The event raised more than $30,000 for the Little Sisters of the Poor, who operate the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark. (Dialog photo/Mike Lang )

NEWARK — Eighty-eight golfers sweated through temperatures in the 90s to help the Little Sisters of the Poor at their annual “Swing Fore the Sisters” golf tournament June 27 at Deerfield Golf Club. The event raised more than $30,000 for the sisters, who operate the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark.

Debbie Strengari, the development director at Jeanne Jugan, said the hope is to use the money to help purchase a new coach bus to take residents on biweekly outings such as shopping and recreational trips. Strengari said the Little Sisters who were on the course enjoyed the banter with the golfers even though the nuns were taking their money. On the second hole, a par 3, golfers could wager $5, $10 or $20 and double their money if they hit the green off the tee. The Sisters were rooting for the players but were happy to see so many tee shots end up off the mark.

One of the Little Sisters chats with some of the players at the second hole. The tournament raised more than $30,000 to help purchase a new bus for residents at the Jeanne Jugan Residence.
A group watches an uphill approach shot at the “Swing Fore the Sisters” golf tournament July 27 at Deerfield Golf Club.

