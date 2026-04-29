King Charles III of United Kingdom to U.S. Congress: ‘Christian faith is a firm anchor and daily inspiration that guides us’

WASHINGTON — King Charles III appealed to the Christian faith and invoked “shared values” between the United Kingdom and the United States as he called for peace around the globe during an address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress April 28.

“Mr. Speaker,” Charles said, directing his comments to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., “for many here, and for myself, the Christian faith is a firm anchor and daily inspiration that guides us, not only personally, but together as members of our community.”

“Having devoted a large part of my life to interfaith relationships and greater understanding, it is that faith in the triumph of light over darkness which I have found confirmed countless times. Through it I am inspired by the profound respect that develops as people of different faiths grow in their understanding of each other,” he said.

“It is why it is my hope — my prayer — that in these turbulent times, working together and with our international partners, we can stem the beating of plowshares into swords,” he continued.

Noting that Christians are still celebrating the season of Easter, which he called “the season that most strengthens my hope,” the king said, “I believe with all my heart that the essence of our two nations is a generosity of spirit and a duty to foster compassion, to promote peace, to deepen neutral understanding and to value all people of all faiths and of none.”

Charles’ comments came amid combat operations in Iran initiated by the U.S. and Israel on Feb. 28 that have been criticized by world leaders, including Pope Leo XIV and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In defense of U.S. combat operations, the Trump administration has argued the Iranian regime presented grave nuclear threats.

During his speech in honor of the 250th anniversary of American independence from Great Britain, Charles noted a certain irony in “my five-times great-grandfather, the third King George” as a central figure in that story, quipping, “Please rest assured I’m not here as part of some cunning rearguard action.”

U.S.-British alliance, he said, has been an “indispensable partnership” that should continue to be built upon.

Charles gave the speech on the second day of a four-day state visit with Queen Camilla to the U.S. to mark the nation’s semiquincentennial, with stops in Washington, New York and Virginia. The king said they plan to pay their respects “to the victims, the families and the bravery shown in the face of terrible loss” on Sept. 11, 2001, while in New York.

“We stood with you then, and we stand with you now in solemn remembrance of a day that shall never be forgotten,” he said.

Citing the international cooperation after that attack, when Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty was invoked for the first time in the common defense of the U.S. as a NATO member, “we answered the call together, as our people have done so for more than a century, shoulder to shoulder through two World Wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan and moments that have defined our shared security.”

“Today, Mr. Speaker, that same unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine and her most courageous people in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace,” he said.

The plea comes as Trump and some Republicans have grown critical of U.S. support for Ukraine as it fends off Russia’s invasion.

Elsewhere in his comments, Charles said that “from the bitter divisions of 250 years ago, we forged a friendship that has grown into one of the most consequential alliances in human history.”

“I pray with all my heart that our alliance will continue to defend our shared values with our partners in Europe and the Commonwealth and across the world, and that we ignore the clarion calls to become ever more inward looking,” he said.

Charles also condemned political violence after a gunman’s attempted assault April 25 on the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, members of the Cabinet and lawmakers were in attendance.

“Let me say with unshakeable resolve: Such acts of violence will never succeed,” he said.

Kate Scanlon is a national reporter for OSV News covering Washington. Follow her on X @kgscanlon.