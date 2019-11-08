Longtime Wilmington pastor Father Edward J. Kaczorowski dies at 91

Father Edward J. Kaczorowski, a retired priest of the Diocese of Wilmington, died Nov. 8, the diocese announced. He was 91 and had been a priest for 61 years.

Father Kaczorowski was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and was educated in public schools in northeastern Pennsylvania. He was ordained to the priesthood at the Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia and was first assigned to St. Hedwig Parish in Wilmington. He would spend much of his ministry in the city of Wilmington, primarily among the diocese’s two Polish parishes.

After moving to St. Thomas the Apostle in Wilmington from 1960-64, Father Kaczorowski returned to St. Hedwig for another four years before moving to St. Stanislaus Kostka as associate pastor, becoming pastor in 1969. He remained at St. Stanislaus until 1979.

He also served as pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Secretary, Md., from 1979-89, and St. Paul’s, Delaware City, from 1989-92. He returned to St. Stan’s in 1992, remaining as pastor until 2008, when he retired. The parish closed the next year.

Father Kaczorowski also served as police and fire chaplain for the city of Wilmington from 1966-79.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized.