Opinion: Congress needs term limits to restore the vision of America’s founders — Dr. Michael Katz

By Dr. Michael Katz

When our Founding Fathers created the United States, they envisioned citizen legislators — men and women who would serve their communities for a time, contribute their ideas and integrity to the public good, and then return home. They did not imagine a permanent political class insulated from the everyday lives of the people they represent. Yet today, that is exactly what Washington has become.

Congress is dominated by career politicians who have turned public service into a lifetime occupation. Instead of focusing on solving problems, many spend most of their time raising money, courting special interests, and securing reelection. It’s no wonder that trust in Congress has hit record lows — barely 13% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing.

The solution is clear and long overdue: term limits for Congress.

Delaware knows the value of rotation in leadership. We’ve seen firsthand how fresh perspectives can improve our local governments and community organizations. When new leaders step forward, new energy, creativity, and accountability follow. That same principle should apply in Washington.

Term limits would bring Congress back in line with the Founders’ vision — a citizen legislature of public servants, not career politicians. George Washington voluntarily stepped down after two terms as president to set an example. Thomas Jefferson later wrote that “if some termination to the services of the chief magistrate be not fixed by the Constitution… his office, nominally for years, will in fact become for life.” The same principle holds true for Congress. Without limits, incumbency becomes power — and power becomes permanence.

In Delaware, we value independence and accountability. Ours is the First State for a reason — we led the way in ratifying the Constitution, setting the tone for the nation’s future. Now, we have an opportunity to lead again by calling for a congressional term limits amendment.

A congressional term limits amendment would restore public confidence by showing that elected officials answer to the people, not to political machines or special interests. It would also open the door for more Delawareans from every walk of life — small business owners, educators, veterans, and community leaders — to serve and bring their experiences to Washington. Fresh voices from states like ours would challenge the entrenched thinking that has led to gridlock, partisanship, and fiscal irresponsibility.

Opponents argue that elections already serve as term limits. But we all know that incumbency offers enormous advantages — name recognition, fundraising networks, and media access that challengers simply cannot match. As a result, Congress has a 90% reelection rate, even though public approval hovers in the teens. That is not accountability — it’s stagnation.

Delawareans understand that real reform means setting fair, common-sense limits. Our state’s leaders have served with dignity and humility over the centuries, knowing that leadership is a trust, not an entitlement. Term limits would reinforce that idea on the national level.

The movement for term limits is gaining momentum across the country. Polls show that more than 80% of Americans — Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike — support congressional term limits. This is not a partisan issue; it’s an American issue. It’s about returning power to the people and ensuring that Congress reflects the nation it serves.

Delaware and Maryland can play a vital role. By urging our state legislators and members of Congress to support the U.S. Term Limits amendment, we can help restore the spirit of 1776 — when ordinary citizens stepped forward to create a government of, by, and for the people.

Term limits will not solve every problem in Washington, but they will change the incentives. They will end the era of political careerism, break the cycle of entrenched incumbency, and make Congress once again a body that listens, serves, and represents.

It’s time to make Congress what our founders intended — a place where citizens serve, not settle in.

Michael Katz, M.D. M.B., is the Delaware State Chair for U.S. Term Limits and a former Delaware State Senator.