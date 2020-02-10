PHOTO GALLERY: Catholic Youth Ministry basketball takes part at SL24 Memorial Classic

Players from St. John the Beloved and Mount Aviat battle during their game at the 76ers Fieldhouse. (Dialog photo/Mike Lang)
WILMINGTON — In addition to the six high school basketball games played on Feb. 8 as part of the SL24 Memorial Classic benefiting the UnLocke the Light Foundation to battle mental illness, there were scrimmages between various Catholic Youth Ministry teams during halftime of each game. The Dialog was there to capture some of the action during the evening session.
All photos were taken by Mike Lang.
Mount Aviat played St. John the Beloved.
Mount Aviat played St. John the Beloved. The Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales were on hand to see their team from Mount Aviat.
St. John the Beloved and St. Ann’s girls teams met at halftime of the Archmere-Saint Mark’s girls game.
One of the games pitted two teams from St. Mary Magdalen.
