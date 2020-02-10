Home Local Sports PHOTO GALLERY: Catholic Youth Ministry basketball takes part at SL24 Memorial Classic

Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
Players from St. John the Beloved and Mount Aviat battle during their game at the 76ers Fieldhouse. (Dialog photo/Mike Lang)

WILMINGTON — In addition to the six high school basketball games played on Feb. 8 as part of the SL24 Memorial Classic benefiting the UnLocke the Light Foundation to battle mental illness, there were scrimmages between various Catholic Youth Ministry teams during halftime of each game. The Dialog was there to capture some of the action during the evening session.

All photos were taken by Mike Lang.

