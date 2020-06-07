PHOTO GALLERY: Saint Mark’s High School gathers, in person, to welcome 122 new alumni at sun-soaked graduation

MILLTOWN – The Class of 2020 at Saint Mark’s High School enjoyed a mostly normal graduation on June 6, complete with speakers, tassel flipping and cap tossing afterward. One hundred twenty-two seniors received diplomas under a bright early afternoon sun.

With coronavirus-related restrictions on gatherings being loosened, the school was able to hold the ceremony to the lacrosse field in front of the building instead of in the parking lot, where students were originally scheduled to remain in their vehicles. The grads were spread out and therefore able to go without masks, and their immediate families sat in socially distanced groups behind them. Additional family members were welcome to watch from their vehicles in the parking lot.

The commencement included a recorded message from Bishop Malooly on a large video screen set up next to the stage. Seniors Sarah Donaldson and Patrick Palm delivered addresses, as did principal Thomas Fertal and state Rep. Mike Ramone, a 1979 alumnus.

For those unable to attend, the graduation was streamed live on Saint Mark’s YouTube channel and is embedded at the top of this post.

All photos by Mike Lang. Video courtesy of Saint Mark’s High School.