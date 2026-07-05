Pope Leo XIV reminds Americans the words of the Declaration of Independence carry them with a commitment to human dignity

Pope Leo XIV reminds Americans the words of the Declaration of Independence...

PHILADELPHIA — The awarding of the Liberty Medal to Pope Leo XIV for his efforts to uphold religious freedom is a “fitting recognition” that attests to the pope’s steadfast witness to human dignity, said Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia.

That sentiment was echoed by numerous faith and civic leaders joining the archbishop at a July 3 ceremony at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia to formally recognize Pope Leo’s acceptance of the honor, with the medal having been presented to him in person at the Vatican in April.

Since 1988, the Liberty Medal has recognized individuals and organizations “who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe,” according to the center.

The first U.S.-born pope shared his thoughts — which framed religious liberty within a vision of God-given human dignity, and which called the nation back to shared founding ideals — during an address livestreamed from the Vatican.

Attendees, including the event’s speakers and members of the media, signaled their approval with a standing ovation for the pope.

Archbishop Pérez told those present Pope Leo’s “work as a priest, bishop, cardinal and now shepherd of the universal Church has always focused on uplifting the inherent dignity of all people and building pathways to peace.”

“Human dignity is sacred and inherent,” said Imam Quaiser D. Abdullah, director of the Philadelphia Mayor’s Office of Muslim Engagement.

He noted that “when fully realized, religious liberty protects moral agency,” since “coercion cannot produce genuine faith.”

Rev. Carolyn C. Cavaness, pastor of Philadelphia’s Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church — a historic church known as the birthplace of African Methodism — pointed to the common bonds among faith communities.

“Our traditions sing different verses of the same liberation song,” she said, addressing Pope Leo directly.

She added that “from the Vatican to Mother Bethel” there exists a conviction that faith is “most capable when it serves the least” and “the last.”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker observed that “we are strongest when we come together in service of something that is greater than ourselves.”

Describing herself as a “praying mayor,” Parker said, “my faith has carried me through every season of my life.”

Parker said she was “inspired” by the recent arrival of pilgrims from the 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, which concludes in Philadelphia on July 5.

“Some of life’s greatest blessings actually begin when we all choose to walk together,” she said. “Democracy gives us the freedom to serve others. Faith inspires us to do so with love, humility and compassion.”

Rabbi Jill L. Maderer, senior rabbi of Congregation Rodeph Shalom — one of the nation’s oldest Reform Judaism congregations — told ceremony attendees she prays “for a renewed coalition, in our city and throughout our nation, for the sake of peace among people, that we might build on moments of the past when we have stood together” in order to live out “courageous solidarity” in the face of “every hateful attack.”

“In a diverse society, religious liberty creates space for peace and coexistence while preserving the dignity of the individual,” said Rev. Luis A. Cortés Jr., founder, president and CEO of Esperanza, one of the nation’s largest Hispanic, faith-based nonprofits.

Speaking to OSV News and other media following the ceremony, Archbishop Pérez stressed that the living out of Pope Leo’s call to honor human dignity and religious freedom entails acts of everyday kindness and compassion.

“That’s what the Holy Father is calling us to,” said the archbishop. “To treat each other with dignity and respect, and to lift each other up. Because what we’re lifting up is a little piece of God that’s inside of us.”

Gina Christian is a multimedia reporter for OSV News. Follow her on X @GinaJesseReina.