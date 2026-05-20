Pope Leo XIV urges graduates to live Augustinian values: ‘The world beyond Villanova is waiting for you’

Pope Leo XIV exhorted graduating students at his alma mater to take with them three key values that define the Augustinian tradition, while reflecting on the foundational principles of the U.S. as it marks its 250th anniversary.

The pope’s words were shared with the class of 2026 at Villanova University during its May 19 commencement exercises.

“Graduates, it is fitting that I share with you today a message from a very special member of our Villanova community — an alumnus who once sat where you are sitting now, as a proud graduate of the Class of 1977,” said Villanova president and Augustinian Father Peter M. Donohue at the ceremony.

As then-Robert F. Prevost, the first U.S.-born pope earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at the school in a Philadelphia suburb, graduating in 1977 — the same year he entered the Augustinian order that founded and oversees Villanova.

“Pope Leo XIV has asked me to share these words with you as you begin your journey beyond Villanova,” Father Donohue told graduating students.

Quoting the pope, he said: “The world beyond Villanova is waiting for you, sometimes with open arms, and sometimes with truly dangerous intent.”

The pope said in his message that the graduates would “have the challenge and the opportunity to make a big difference, if you carry with you those Augustinian values of Veritas, Unitas, Caritas.”

The three values, whose Latin names respectively mean “truth,” “unity” and “charity,” have been named by the Augustinian order as central to the thought of its patron, St. Augustine.

According to the order’s Augustinian Values Institute — part of the order’s educational ministry — St. Augustine did not, amid his prolific writings, specifically offer a “systematic and clear presentation of a scheme for Christian education.”

However, the institute noted on its webpage (hosted on that of the order’s Midwestern province), the three values have been discerned from “reflection on the life and teachings of Augustine and the experience of those who have been touched by their experience with him and with them.”

The institute explained that veritas is rooted in an awareness that “God is the source of all truth,” encountered through faith and reason. St. Augustine “insists that we are to ‘teach the truth in love,'” said the institute.

Unitas speaks to “the Christian understanding of being one with one another” that “is based on our common origin in creation by God and re-creation in Christ,” the institute explained.

Caritas witnesses to “the great commandment of Christ … to love God and neighbor,” said the institute.

As part of that “active friendship” with God and others, caritas is “that impulse of the Spirit of Jesus that is expressed in hundreds of kind and gracious ways,” the institute said.

Along with the core Augustinian values, Pope Leo — noting the nation will soon mark its 250th anniversary — told graduates, “I would invite you to recall in a special way the guiding principles of the foundations of our nation.”

The pope cited a well-known introductory line from the Declaration of Independence, the July 4, 1776, document by which the American colonies formally dissolved “all political connection” with Great Britain and established themselves as sovereign:

“‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all (people) are created equal; that they are endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable rights, and among those are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness,'” the pope quoted.

As part of the 250th celebrations, Pope Leo will be awarded the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal on July 3. Announced in March, the honor acknowledges the pope’s efforts to promote religious liberty as well as freedom of expression and conscience.

Pope Leo is set to deliver live acceptance remarks from the Vatican, which will be livestreamed to in-person attendees in Philadelphia — once the nation’s capital, and home to several sites of historical significance in the nation’s founding — as well as online at the center’s website.

Concluding his message to the Villanova class of 2026, Pope Leo said, “May the graduates of 2026 always be faithful to the guiding light that has been so important for these 250 years. Congratulations, and please know that I send all of you my apostolic blessing.”