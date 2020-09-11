Home National News Remembering 9/11: Photo gallery National News Remembering 9/11: Photo gallery By Catholic News Service - 11 September 2020, 14:52 240 Flowers and American flags are seen left at the names of victims at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City Sept. 11, 2020. The day marked the 19th anniversary of the aviation terrorist attacks on the U.S. (CNS photo/Carlo Allegri, Reuters) We pause to remember the 9/11/01 terrorist attacks on America in these photos from Catholic News Service. For information on the more than 3,000 deceased, click here: A rose is placed by a victim’s name at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York City Sept. 9, 2020, two days before the 19th anniversary of the aviation terrorist attacks on the U.S. (CNS photo/Shannon Stapleton, Reuters) New York City Fire Department members pause Sept. 11, 2020, during ceremonies to mark the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. (CNS photo/Andrew Kelly, Reuters) Flowers and American flags are seen left at the names of victims at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City Sept. 11, 2020. The day marked the 19th anniversary of the aviation terrorist attacks on the U.S. (CNS photo/Carlo Allegri, Reuters) People in New York City view the names of 9/11 victims while attending ceremonies Sept. 11, 2020, to marking the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. Terrorists also crashed a plane into the Pentagon in Virginia near Washington and one into a field near Shanksville, Pa. (CNS photo/Andrew Kelly, Reuters) A wreath of flowers stands at the 9/11 Memorial in Boston Sept. 11, 2020. The day marked the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia near Washington and Shanksville, Pa. (CNS photo/Brian Snyder, Reuters) The Tribute in Light in New York City shines above the skyline of lower Manhattan Sept. 10, 2020, the eve of the 19th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center. The photo was taken from Jersey City, N.J. (CNS photo/Mike Segar, Reuters) With the New York City skyline as a backdrop, fishermen in Sea Bright, N.J., cast their lines into the Atlantic Ocean Sept. 10, 2020, the eve of the 19th anniversary of the aviation terrorist attacks on the U.S. (CNS photo/Tom Brenner, Reuters) Mourners place flowers and American flags at the names of victims at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City Sept. 11, 2020. The day marked the 19th anniversary of the aviation terrorist attacks on the U.S. (CNS photo/Carlo Allegri, Reuters) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk through the Flight 93 National Memorial wall near Shanksville, Pa., Sept. 11, 2020, after they placed a wreath during a ceremony remembering those killed when hijacked Flight 93 crashed into an open field on 19 years ago. (CNS photo/Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)